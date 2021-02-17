Biden’s town hall: Minorities don’t know how to get online & other horribles









During the Joe Biden town hall last night, Anderson Cooper played the part of his Charlie McCarthy dummy as Joe lied and spewed nonsense. It wasn’t an interview, it was an event meant to make him look good. CNN is in the Biden business.

“That’sPresidentBiden” and “Biden’sTownHall” are trending but almost all of the comments are by Soros groups, Progressive Mind, CNN, Medias touch, and other far-left trolls.

CNN’s Biden Town Hall included 12 audience questioners and not a single one was a Republican. There were two independents who voted for President Trump in 2020, but that was it. Six Democrats, four independents, and two independents voted for Trump.

HIGHLIGHTS

Joe Thinks Blacks Are Too Dumb to Go Online

Joe Biden is still the racist, arrogant fool he always was. Biden said black people are too dumb to know how to use the Internet. Trump was portrayed as racist, but in effect, he is.

“Minorities… don’t know how to use, know how to get online.”@JoeBiden is perpetuating a racist trope that minorities don’t know how to use the internet.#BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/hsVuC02PdC — Steven Cheung (@CaliforniaPanda) February 17, 2021

Biden declared no one should ever go to jail for an illegal drug, just rehab. His voting blocs include gangs and felons.

About his open borders policy, #NotMyPresident Biden tried to justify his amnesty policy by saying all migrants have to be treated with “dignity.”

White Supremacists

During the staged event, he claimed white supremacists are the greatest domestic threat [not the violent communists of Antifa and Black Lives Matter or even the communist professors.]

Mr. Biden says there is a “rise” in white supremacy. Where? — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) February 17, 2021

BIDEN BACKS AMNESTY FOR TENS OF MILLIONS

Biden continually refers to the alleged 11 million illegals in this country. He will give them amnesty. The truth is there are tens of millions of illegals here by some studies. No matter what the final tally, he wants them all to have amnesty. They will overwhelmingly vote for Democrats.

There goes America.

Joe Biden backs amnesty for 11 million illegal immigrantshttps://t.co/Mkwgp03ENA pic.twitter.com/rZnyOF9IZo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 17, 2021

He lied with impunity.

Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, two vaccinations were approved in record time. On President Trump’s last day in office, the U.S. performed over 1 million vaccinations. #BidenTownHallhttps://t.co/nPUF9GFhWI — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 17, 2021

Biden got his two doses before entering office:

Here’s Joe Biden saying tonight that we did not have a vaccine when he entered the White House vs. Joe Biden receiving his second dose of the vaccine on January 11 (9 days before entering office) pic.twitter.com/Nh1sosd2Of — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 17, 2021

Biden told a little girl that kids don’t get COVID. “I wouldn’t worry about it, baby. I promise you.

You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/7XKJWjyO2p — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 17, 2021

CLAIMS CHINA’S HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES ARE JUST CULTURAL

The Chinese Communists’ reasons for committing genocide and other human rights abuses is that President Xi “gets it,” and he is expected to follow his country’s cultural norms.

Joe Biden says China committing genocide and other human rights atrocities is just part of their cultural norms. #BidenTownhall pic.twitter.com/B9BoXiVqD1 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 17, 2021

What a piece. Systemic enslavement, sterilization, and rape (for the crime of being Islamic) is merely a cultural difference. That’s President Biden! https://t.co/kbYxFsXqNQ — Sean Fedd🇺🇸🇮🇳🇹🇼🇭🇰🇯🇵 (@SeanFedd) February 17, 2021

Phony staged help event:

Moving moment in #BidenTownhall as US Prez offers to help a mother in getting her son, who suffers from COPD, the vaccine. “If you’re willing, I’ll stay around after this’s over, maybe we can talk for a few minutes & see if I can get you some help…”

pic.twitter.com/twrTf1q5Wf — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) February 17, 2021

Here he is unscripted:

When I saw “that’s president biden” I thought this would be trending pic.twitter.com/sb2QUIS8je — mike (@extractdemxn) February 17, 2021

