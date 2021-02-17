Psaki says Biden helped small business by appointing a woman









Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked what President Joe Biden is doing to help their small business. Her response was to go right to identity politics.

Sexist and tone-deaf Psaki answered:

First and foremost, he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration, who formerly worked there.

The second thing is he signed an executive order to make it easier for minority-owned small businesses to get access to the funding that they need. And third is that in the American Rescue Plan, there’s currently about $60 billion to help a range of small businesses get access to additional funds.

Go to 1:21:

I’ve gotten a ton of great questions on Twitter since our last video, so I took some time to answer a few more here. We covered a lot of ground — from what we are doing on vaccines, to how @POTUS is helping small businesses, to an update on Major and Champ. pic.twitter.com/X9P48csp9S — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 16, 2021

