Psaki says Biden helped small business by appointing a woman

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked what President Joe Biden is doing to help their small business. Her response was to go right to identity politics.
Sexist and tone-deaf Psaki answered:
First and foremost, he nominated a woman to lead the Small Business Administration, who formerly worked there.
The second thing is he signed an executive order to make it easier for minority-owned small businesses to get access to the funding that they need. And third is that in the American Rescue Plan, there’s currently about $60 billion to help a range of small businesses get access to additional funds.
I’ve gotten a ton of great questions on Twitter since our last video, so I took some time to answer a few more here. We covered a lot of ground — from what we are doing on vaccines, to how @POTUS is helping small businesses, to an update on Major and Champ. pic.twitter.com/X9P48csp9S
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 16, 2021
Seems to me President Trump had already gone a long way towards helping minority owned businesses, farther than The One who did everything he could to thwart all small business including minority owned business. And what good is having a small business when state and federal government does everything they can to shut them down with the overreaching and unconstitutional COVID restrictions? Then the minority owned businesses are really getting hammered in their neighborhoods by the Democrats’ in house terrorist groups, BLM and ANTIFA.