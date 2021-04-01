Biden’s turning the US into a third world hellhole! Video MSM won’t show you!









Japanese media and Project Veritas are showing the disaster at the border. The MSM in the U.S. won’t tell the truth. Project Veritas put out a new video thanks to an insider, and it shows people amassed under a bridge with nothing but aluminum blankets.

JAPANESE MEDIA

Japanese media is covering the disaster at the border. It’s all chaos and misery thanks to the Biden-Harris administration.

Japan toured the facility in Texas which is suitable for 250 and now has 4,000 people. During COV, people are inches from each other.

The outlet said a sense of crisis is spreading among officials. The crisis was caused by the President himself. Biden overturned the policies of the prior administration and all children from around the world can enter illegally.

Watch:

Japanese media is doing the job the American media wont https://t.co/v10HBDGZkA — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 1, 2021

PROJECT VERITAS

James O’Keefe also puts out real news.

Project Veritas released a new video today showing migrants being held under the Anzalduas International Bridge, by Border Patrol agents.

A Brave Insider felt compelled to record and send never-before-seen footage to Project Veritas, in an effort to illustrate the inhumane conditions illegal immigrants — many of them minors – face while in custody.

The area under the bridge was converted into a makeshift processing center for Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), due to the overflow of normal detention facilities near the Southern Border.

In the clip, dozens of migrants are seen sleeping on dirt with nothing but a space blanket and the clothes on their backs.

Watch:

BREAKING: Secretly Recorded Video Shows Migrants Including Children Held Under Bridge In Makeshift Customs and Border Protection Processing Center Enduring Inhumane Conditions At Southern Border#BodiesUnderBridges pic.twitter.com/iIeD9TAbih — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) April 1, 2021

