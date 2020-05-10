Biden’s virtual town hall Friday was for the birds, really, for the birds

We have a few shots of the Friday virtual town hall with the senile Mr. Biden out of the basement and into the garden with his birds providing the accompaniment. It was pathetic.

While the town halls are not professional or presidential, they are never boring.

The first lip is the opening with a confused Joe not quite sure what is going on.

Watch the two clips. It’s all you need to know to figure out how the town hall went.

The Opening:

Grabien has a nice compilation: