Judge rules Kentucky in-church services ban is unconstitutional, “The Constitution will endure”

U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove halted Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s ban on in-person church services. He called it unconstitutional. This comes after two other courts ruled in the governor’s favor.
“The Constitution will endure,” reads the opinion. “It would be easy to put it on the shelf in times like this, to be pulled down and dusted off when more convenient. But that is not our tradition. Its enduring quality requires that it be respected even when it is hard.”
The AP reported that the judge urged Kentucky’s attorney general to apply the injunction statewide, not solely to Tabernacle.
“Both rulings affirm that the law prohibits the government from treating houses of worship differently than secular activities during this pandemic,” Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said in a statement late Friday.
People who don’t want to take the risk now have their rights back. They can stay home. The government has been removed from the equation.
This is a message to Illinois Governor Pritzker who says he might keep churches closed for a year. Even in states where gatherings are now approved, churches are closed. This must end. Religion is essential for many Americans.
All violations of our Constitution by government officials must end now. Nowhere in the Constitution does it allow our rights to be put on hold because of a crisis. What is going on now is conditioning of the population to unconstitutional government control. When this phony one is over, when is the next “crisis” going to happen and how many more of our rights are going to be taken. And if they can be taken or even temporarily restricted, then they are not rights but rather privileges that don’t belong to us. While I agree major events that draw large crowds should have been canceled, the rest of the restrictions were unconstitutional. What should have happened was facts be given to us. Instead we were fed by people like Fauci, unsubstantiated and now debunked projections to be uses as scare tactics. Even now the media still lies about the mortality rate and numbers of victims. No, we should have been given facts only and suggestions only about how to deal with it. Then as a free people we will take our own risks as we choose. But instead too many politicians became tyrannical making totally unconstitutional demand. And you realize those making those demands on us have not suffered any financial loss, they’re still being paid quite handsomely with the money we aren’t allowed to earn anymore.