Reuters reports that [BBB, Build Back Better] Biden paused approvals for pending and future applications to export liquefied natural gas from new projects, a move cheered by climate activists that could delay decisions on new plants until after the Nov. 5 election.

According to Reuters, the Department of Energy (DOE) will conduct a review during the pause that will look at the economic and environmental impacts of projects seeking approval to export LNG to Europe and Asia, where the fuel is in hot demand.

His extremist supporters pressured him.

The Biden administration effectively froze the approval process for new plants to export U.S. liquefied natural gas, bowing to demands from environmental groups and angering oil and gas companies.

Since he blew up Nord Stream, he has made the US the number one LNG exporter out of European desperation.

His spokesperson blathered:

“We will take a hard look at the impacts of LNG exports on energy costs, America’s energy security, and our environment. This pause on new LNG approvals sees the climate crisis for what it is: the existential threat of our time,” he said.

Granholm [with an eye towards the election] said it won’t affect existing exports [for now?].

It halts plans to build new LNG plants on the Gulf Coast.

The Wall Street Journal reported responses:

BBB Biden said, “While MAGA Republicans willfully deny the urgency of the climate crisis, condemning the American people to a dangerous future, my Administration will not be complacent.”

“It is outrageous that this administration is asking American taxpayers to spend billions to defeat Russia while knowingly forcing allies to rely on Russian energy,” he said in a statement, Speaker Johnson said.

Mike Sommers, president of the American Petroleum Institute, said, “It’s time for the administration to stop playing politics with global energy security.”

“We shouldn’t look at this as a situation where if we don’t build the terminals, Japan and Europe are going to burn less gas,” said Ryan Kellogg, a University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy professor. He added that it is also possible that these customers might burn dirtier fuels instead, such as coal.

This will take us until after the election.

By the way, Carbon Dioxide is not a pollutant or a poison.

Related