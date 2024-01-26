Leftist Judge Threatened to Imprison Trump’s Attorney

During the E. Jean Carroll prosecutor’s closing statement, Judge Kaplan threatened to throw Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, in jail.

Donald Trump walked out during the closing.

Habba wants to steal another $10 million from Donald Trump based on her bizarre allegations. Attorney Habba tried to say something, and apparently, that gets you a prison sentence with this judge.

“You are on the verge of spending some time in the lockup,” he told Habba.

Habba wanted to present evidence but she was previously told not to speak.

JUST IN: Donald Trump just got up and walked out of the courtroom as E. Jean Carroll’s attorney started making her closing argument. The rogue judge also threatened to throw Trump lawyer Alina Habba in jail. The walkout happened as Carroll’s lawyer Roberta Kaplan was trying to… pic.twitter.com/zPEUSEPw0O — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 26, 2024

