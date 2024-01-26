Border Patrol Will Not Arrest National Guard for Lawful Acts

Joe Biden is violating the Constitution’s invasion clause (Art 4 Sec 4) and orchestrating the invasion. What is the correct legal term to describe Joe Biden’s actions?

I wish this resistance to treasonous acts had taken place sooner, but at least it is happening now.

We Are All Texans now!

It took a lot to get Americans motivated, but they are now. Let’s hope Biden keeps it up so all can see what Marxism will mean for the United States. They want a permanent electoral majority with no opposing opinions. You see what they will do with this power.

The Border Patrol Union posted its position on the National Guard on X.

“Rank-and file BP agents are not going to start arresting TX NG members for following their LAWFUL orders. That’s fake news.

“TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other’s jobs. Period. If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders.

“TX NG members realize that rank-and-file BP agents have their orders as well. Lawful orders, no matter how unpopular or distasteful amongst rank-and-file agents, must be followed.

“Unlawful orders (as determined by competent legal counsel and not what some outhouse lawyer behind a keyboard says) will not be followed. Rank-and-file BP agents appreciate and respect what TX has been doing to defend their state in the midst of this catastrophe that the Biden Admin has unleashed on America.

“We want to be perfectly clear, there is no fight between rank-and-file BP agents and the TX NG, Gov. Abott, or TX DPS. It may make flashy headlines, but it simply isn’t true.”

Most reports say they are in full support of what is happening. Many Border Patrol agents are distressed over the trafficking of drugs and children. They are appalled by the fact that they have to allow cartels control the US border.

Texas has taken the biggest hit with these uncontrolled borders.

The unprecedented CRIMINAL INVASION has united MOST Americans in outrage at Biden, Harris, Mayorkis and sanctuary governors and mayors. It’s creating a massive political realignment – the magnitude of which we cannot yet fathom.pic.twitter.com/LkOPTUMY8C — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 26, 2024

American farmers, not European farmers, are at the border is support of Texas. Texas border farmers unite in protest.

US Farmers at the Border NOT European Farmers for a change but American ones out supporting Texas & their efforts to stop the Southern Border Invasion. Who had Farmers down as the ones who would be standing up fighting for Humanity on their 2024 Bingo card? pic.twitter.com/6wOM5OLEKf — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) January 26, 2024

Listen to Donald Trump Jr.

How can any common sense American support Biden’s America Last border invasion policy? These Marxist lunatics controlling Biden’s puppet strings hate our country and they’re not even hiding it@WesleyHuntTX lays it all outhttps://t.co/MyZujZoH4C pic.twitter.com/uK9ozYj7Sp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 26, 2024

We will not comply.

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott responds, TEXAS WILL NOT comply.. DEVELOPING.. https://t.co/pxAjgTbtvv pic.twitter.com/4PqRtzi1eM — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 26, 2024

Invasion is one word to describe it, but treason works too.

There is only one word to describe what is happening at the border: invasion. Montana is proud to support @GregAbbott_TX. pic.twitter.com/GcS9GDe7ZG — Governor Greg Gianforte (@GovGianforte) January 26, 2024

Texas Is Right!

Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and now 25 states say “Texas is right,” following Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke the state’s constitutional right to self-defense in response to what he says is an “invasion.” “Joe Biden caused this, and he’s weaponizing the federal government to keep the problem alive,” said. @KariLake.

“Each border state, each governor has the ability and frankly, the duty, the duty to the citizens of their state and of this country to secure the border on their own.”

Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and now 25 states say “Texas is right,” following Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to invoke the state’s constitutional right to self-defense in response to what he says is an “invasion.” “Joe Biden caused this, and he’s weaponizing the federal government to… pic.twitter.com/4ol0NJK94M — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) January 26, 2024

Related