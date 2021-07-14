Biden’s yelling again about the Civil War and questioning the election

















Maybe Joe Biden is afraid that he’ll be found out as a pretend president since he’s starting to rail against anyone questioning the 2020 election. He’s very upset about states trying to pass voter ID and normal voter integrity laws. Republicans are just trying to retake authority that rightly belongs to state lawmakers.

“Bullies and merchants of fear, peddlers of lies, are threatening the very foundation of our country,” Biden told the crowd. “The assault on free and fair elections is not just a threat. Literally – I’ve said it before – we’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole.”

There were many legal questions that went unanswered in the election concerning illegal agreements, unauthorized officials changing the laws, drop boxes everywhere, ballot harvesting, and more. It’s not crazy to question 81 million votes for a senile man.

Didn’t the Right have to listen to Democrats, including Biden, rant for years about Donald Trump as an illegitimate president? What’s different this time?

Watch:

President Biden says there is “an unfolding assault taking place in America today, an attempt to suppress and subvert the right to vote.” “We’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. That’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War.” pic.twitter.com/O73hIIdnRg — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 13, 2021

