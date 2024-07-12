Big Boy Event: Biden Chose Trump as VP, Who Knew?

M DOWLING
After introducing Ukrainian President Zelenskiyy as President Putin, he referred to Trump as his Vice President. Putin is the president of Ukraine, and Kamala is Trump. Okay then.

Also, Biden will not give up on the presidency. He believes he has to “finish the job.” He claims that the “gravity of the situation” calls for experience.

Yes, we all need a man with dementia who has decades of experience as a political hack.

He had shaky moments noticed by President Trump, who shared this one.

NPR said Biden “delivered sometimes shaky answers to questions from reporters during a nearly hourlong news conference.” However, NPR claimed he “demonstrated a command of foreign policy and avoided repeating the worst moments of the presidential debate two weeks ago…”

So, I guess it’s all good now?

Madcow was very impressed with Biden’s command of the issues. Also, look at the expressions on the faces of the US delegation when Biden called Trump his VP. Biden didn’t correct himself.

So, Joe, you’re cleared for the election.

We have more of his commanding presence. He didn’t bother mentioning that the US is trafficking children.

He was able to self-correct here:

Creepy Whisperer has returned.

We don’t know what he means here. Not much that he says is translatable.

Anything he says is useless. It has no basis, and we don’t even know if he knows what he is saying.

In any case, if he controls rents, he’s talking communism. If you vote for him, the communists who make up his base will finish the job and make us into communists.

Listen to this by the guy who does nothing:

He’s not as bad as during the debate, so he’s good to go. Where, I can’t say.

I’m voting for the convicted felon.


