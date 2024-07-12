Big Boy Event: Biden Chose Trump as VP, Who Knew?

After introducing Ukrainian President Zelenskiyy as President Putin, he referred to Trump as his Vice President. Putin is the president of Ukraine, and Kamala is Trump. Okay then.

Also, Biden will not give up on the presidency. He believes he has to “finish the job.” He claims that the “gravity of the situation” calls for experience.

Yes, we all need a man with dementia who has decades of experience as a political hack.

BREAKING: Joe Biden just called Trump his Vice President when asked about Kamala Harris, “I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump if he wasn’t qualified to be Vice President pic.twitter.com/hinD1Mxa1R — George (@BehizyTweets) July 11, 2024

He had shaky moments noticed by President Trump, who shared this one.

BIDEN: “I’m following the advice of my commander-in-chief” pic.twitter.com/FdspE1UIQf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

NPR said Biden “delivered sometimes shaky answers to questions from reporters during a nearly hourlong news conference.” However, NPR claimed he “demonstrated a command of foreign policy and avoided repeating the worst moments of the presidential debate two weeks ago…”

So, I guess it’s all good now?

Madcow was very impressed with Biden’s command of the issues. Also, look at the expressions on the faces of the US delegation when Biden called Trump his VP. Biden didn’t correct himself.

Biden called Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump.” Maddow’s assessment seems like the same kiss the ring suck up nonsense we’ve been hearing for weeks now. -VJpic.twitter.com/CjoPfxCr3F — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) July 12, 2024

So, Joe, you’re cleared for the election.

We have more of his commanding presence. He didn’t bother mentioning that the US is trafficking children.

Biden randomly starts SCREAMING during his “press conference” — the man is NOT WELL! pic.twitter.com/5uqwMpD0yr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

He was able to self-correct here:

Creepy Whisperer has returned.

Biden brings out his creepy whisper before Karine Jean-Pierre desperately interjects to end the press conference pic.twitter.com/aYRle8535N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

We don’t know what he means here. Not much that he says is translatable.

REPORTER: You referred to VP Harris as “VP Trump.” Right now, Trump is using that to mock you. How do you combat that criticism from tonight? BIDEN: “Listen to him!” *shuffles off* pic.twitter.com/MeCAWY9qj8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2024

Anything he says is useless. It has no basis, and we don’t even know if he knows what he is saying.

In any case, if he controls rents, he’s talking communism. If you vote for him, the communists who make up his base will finish the job and make us into communists.

BIDEN: “We’re gonna make sure that rents are kept at 5% increase, corporate rents for apartments and the like, homes, are limited to 5%.” What? pic.twitter.com/bLRqpXrC8G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

Listen to this by the guy who does nothing:

Biden laughs in a reporter’s face for asking why he said he needs to stop scheduling events after 8p because he’s too tired — then claims he needs to “pace” himself. FACT: Biden has spent more time on vacation than any president in modern history. pic.twitter.com/Ai2wmo6u4r — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

He’s not as bad as during the debate, so he’s good to go. Where, I can’t say.

Biden says his handlers gave him a pre-selected list of reporters to call on at his “big boy press conference” pic.twitter.com/6Ukrdkl8fE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2024

I’m voting for the convicted felon.