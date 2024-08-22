Big Change in RCP Electoral Map

Real Clear Politics updated their “No Toss-Up States” electoral map. Pennsylvania has now flipped back to Trump, giving Trump the presidency.
Current RCP No-Toss Up Electoral map: Harris 251, Trump 287. Pennsylvania gets her to 270. Without it, she'd need to win two more states – one of which would have to be GA or NC. Winning AZ+NV would leave her at 268. https://t.co/3EDqmgGWfc pic.twitter.com/fvYxHj7LqL
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 9, 2024
This could happen:
President Trump: "As you can see today, we're expanding the electoral map because we are going to officially play in the state of New Jersey. We're going to win the state of New Jersey." pic.twitter.com/nWEjkEwZWx
— I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) May 11, 2024