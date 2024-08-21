Joe Biden Flirts With Armageddon, How The Kursk Incursion Opens The Door To A Nuclear Response   

On August 6, Ukraine forces launched what is euphemistically called an “Incursion” into Russia. An “Incursion” that was equipped, managed, and planned by United States and NATO forces.

Most startling of all, this incursion, in reality, an invasion, occurred precisely on the 79th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima – an event that marked the beginning of the Nuclear Era. While the weapon used at Hiroshima pales in comparison to the nuclear bombs of today, it was, nonetheless, so devastating that most responsible leaders have promised never to use them again.

Throughout these 79 years, a central tenant evolved: M.A.D., Mutually Assured Destruction. This concept states that neither side would initiate a nuclear confrontation because to do so would destroy both countries. Although nuclear treaties would come and go, this M.A.D. Doctrine would be followed by the world’s two nuclear superpowers, Russia (formerly the Soviet Union) and the United States.

Until Kursk.

Regrettably, the M.A.D. The doctrine did not eliminate war completely. The latter half of the 20th Century, and now the 21st Century, have seen many regional “brush” wars. These more minor conflicts have sometimes become an opportunity for the major nuclear powers (the US and USSR, and now the Russian Federation) to square off against one another through their “Proxies” – the regional combatants.

It’s a new way of fighting that began less than five years after Hiroshima and the beginning of the Nuclear Era. The war between North and South Korea began in 1950. Supporting the North Korean “Proxy” were both the Soviet Union and China. The Soviets supplied North Korea with munitions, medical equipment, and their top-of-the-line MIG-15 Fighter Jets.

Although China was the more visible, the Soviets were the nuclear power, having produced their first successful “A Bomb” a year before, on August 29, 1949. Korea became the first of what would become a continuing model of Proxy Wars between the two principal nuclear powers of the Soviet Union/Russia versus the United States.

One of America’s most decorated soldiers, General of the Army Douglass MacArthur, led the South Korean and UN/American forces. In short, this back-and-forth conflict reached a stalemate that MacArthur wanted to break with a decisive thrust into North Korean territory, something that Washington saw as much too provocative. US Leadership saw the risk of such an escalation as leading to another worldwide confrontation that would likely go nuclear.

In the end, President Truman relieved MacArthur, and the principle of restrained regional war began. It was the MAD Tenant in action: Proxy Wars must not be allowed to morph into general conflicts between the two Nuclear Powers.

It should come as no surprise that one of the most adamant opponents to the current Kursk Incursion has been Kim Jung Un, the leader of North Korea.

Newsweek reports that Kim’s spokesman said:

“Washington and its allies are “wholly responsible” for the new Ukrainian offensive, which could spark “a new all-out war” in Europe …”

It’s clear that the current leader of North Korea, Kim, clearly sees the dangers of escalation.

The Watch Word – Restraint

Throughout the intervening years, a series of “red lines” were established to prevent any direct confrontation between the US and the Russians. There were often heated debates behind closed doors in Washington to determine just how far the American military might go before antagonizing its chief opponent.

For years, America refused to mine Haiphong Harbor, the chief supply route for Soviet Ships to North Vietnam. In ordinary times, cutting the supply lines of America’s enemy would have been job number one. However, the United States under Presidents Kennedy and Johnson refused this strategy as it might destroy Soviet Ships. It was only at the end of the war that President Nixon finally mined Haiphong. But only after sufficient warning was given at the Paris Peace Talks.

In the Soviet-Afghanistan War (War #1), it has now been reported that there were extensive arguments among the Carter Cabinet and Advisors on how far their support of the Mujahidin should go. President Carter established the American Strategy, which conformed to stringent constraints that would eliminate confrontation between the two Nuclear Powers.

So, American support was limited to supplying arms and providing American advisors. This constraint was observed even under President Reagan, who came to office with the reputation of an uber-warhawk.

Russia returned the “favor” by also restraining its support of the Taliban during the American Ukraine incursion that ended in November 2022.

Although the specific red line sometimes changed, as when the US finally mined Haiphong Harbor, one thing remained inviolable: the two nuclear superpowers must never directly confront one another.

That is until the Kursk Incursion.

The Best Description of Where We Are Today

The best description of where we find ourselves today was provided by United States President Joseph R. Biden Jr just five months after the Ukraine War began. Speaking before the DNC Senatorial Election Campaign Committee, Biden said:

“Let me put it this way.

Think about it: We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.

We’ve got a guy I know fairly well; his name is Vladimir Putin. I spent a fair amount of time with him.

He is not joking when he talks about the potential use of tactical and nuclear weapons, or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming.

It’s part of Russian doctrine that they will not — they will not — if the motherland is threatened; they’ll use whatever force they need, including nuclear weapons.

I don’t think there’s any such thing as an ability to easily lose a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon.”

Emphasis: “If the Motherland is threatened, they’ll use whatever force they need, including nuclear weapons.

Although some may quibble with Biden’s characterization of the Russian Military’s performance in Ukraine, there can be little doubt that he is right in assessing Russia’s ability and willingness to use nuclear weapons.

As this is written, it is being reported that Ukraine has launched its most significant Drone attack on Moscow to date. By land and air, NATO, Ukraine, and the United States are deep into Russia’s “Motherland.”