Big Government’s War on Backyard Farms & Personal Sovereignty

Dr. Robert Malone wanted to know why the big government was going after backyard farms, so he investigated. He found more corruption and a government trying to take away personal sovereignty.

The CDC investigation notice regarding outbreaks of Salmonella infections has been posted.

Key Points:

109 people from 29 states have gotten sick from Salmonella after touching or caring for backyard poultry. 33 people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

There are more than 333 million people in the United States, and they are attacking backyard farms for 109 sick people. They are worried about 0.00000033%. Does that sound like an unwarranted attack?

The CDC estimates that Salmonella bacteria cause about 1 million illnesses, 19,000 hospitalizations, and 380 deaths each year in the U.S., but they’re worried about 0.00000033% because they are backyard farms. They don’t like Amish farms either. They don’t like anything that doesn’t involve big government and their allies in big business.

Dr. Robert Malone found that the CDC investigated backyard farms for six years:

A search for poultry and salmonella on the CDC website reveals no such investigations or public reports for commercial poultry operations.

Dr. Malone went to the USDA website for the data.

According to the USDA, 1 million x .23% = 230,000 people are sickened by Salmonella associated with consuming chicken and turkey each year.

Out of the 230,000 people infected with Salmonella from poultry a year, about a thousand people are sickened by backyard poultry (from the CDC).

THIS MEANS THAT ONE OUT OF EVERY 230 POULTRY-RELATED SALMONELLA CASES IN THE USA IS RELATED TO BACKYARD POULTRY!

One out of 230 salmonella cases, yet the CDC is completely focused on the risk of salmonella associated with backyard poultry in its public messaging and warnings.

STUDIES SHOW SMALL FARMS HAVE FEWER SALMONELLA CASES

A study by North Carolina State University found that backyard and small farm poultry operations are infected with salmonella at a much lower rate than commercial plants. That makes a lot of sense. The bigger they are, the less attention to detail and the less accountable.

The CDC doesn’t seem to care about the people infected in commercial plants, just backyard farms. And it’s deliberate.

Dr. Malone says regulatory capture and the fact that industry gives jobs to CDC employees after they leave the CDC are likely determining factors.

“The government does not like what it cannot control or regulate. When we create our own independent food supply networks, this triggers the government,” Dr. Malone wrote on his substack.

“It is also hard to tax what they cannot regulate,” he wrote.

As Dr. Malone says, “This is a war by our government on personal sovereignty.”

A reader and commenter on Sentinel, who died, GuvGeek, often talked about his home farm and his independence from government. That’s exactly what big government doesn’t want.

