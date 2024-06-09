Despicable Fraud Mike Pence Isn’t Voting for Donald Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he would not endorse former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

So, all his talk about fighting socialism must be a lie. We only have two choices: hardcore leftist Joe Biden, who is also senile, or Donald Trump, who ran a traditional presidency. Pence doesn’t put country over whatever grudge he’s holding.

“It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” Pence said. “Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years, and that’s why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign.”

Pence said that while he’s “incredibly proud of the record of our administration,” he and Trump diverge on a series of issues.

“During my presidential campaign, I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January 6th,” Pence said.

Among their differences, Pence cited the national debt, attitudes about abortion rights, and Trump’s reversal on legislation that would mandate the sale of TikTok, whose parent company is China-based ByteDance.

Pence was supposed to be running the COVID-19 committee with Drs. Fauci, Birx, Redfield, and Pence was worthless in this role. The one job he had and he failed.

The incredible story of how Mike Pence and Deborah Birx sabotaged President Trump’s COVID response. They ignored the data and pushed irrational fear, totalitarian lockdowns, and devastating school closures behind his back. “The risk to children was known to be very minuscule,… pic.twitter.com/RrK1ocaXor — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) April 8, 2024

He’s a phony, pretending he supports the Constitution while indirectly supporting the senile communist.

“Don’t lose faith in freedom, Don’t lose faith in the principles of your constitution”-Pence in Cartagena, Colombia https://t.co/da9wSqHiHt pic.twitter.com/6dB1n5u33q — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 8, 2024

How does supporting Biden help the cause of freedom?

“Advancing American Freedom, a conservative policy group founded by former Vice President Mike Pence, is sounding the alarm about a Biden administration effort to collect Americans’ private financial information.” |Daily Caller. @americanfreedom https://t.co/rONAxYVChe pic.twitter.com/A67TZZh5U8 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) June 6, 2024

