Prominent Expert: mRNA Nanoparticle Injections Are Bioweapons

The Miami Independent, a Creative Destruction Media outlet, reported that Harvard-educated law professor Dr. Fancis Boyle provided an affidavit in a Florida case stating under oath that the COVID-19 nanoparticle injections and mRNA nanoparticle injections are biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction and violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Dr. Boyle isn’t just anyone. He wrote the 1989 Biological Weapons/Antiterrorism Act and is currently a professor of international law at the University of Illinois.

IT’S WORKING ITS WAY THROUGH THE COURTS

The affidavit was presented this past March. At one point, the case was dismissed. It is now in the appellate court. The Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2024.

“Dr. Boyle is considered one of the world’s leading legal experts on biological weapons. Dr. Boyle’s affidavit adds a tremendous amount of credibility to the case, which already has a tremendous body of evidence provided in the writ of mandamus,” the staff writes at Miami Independent. Also providing evidence, Karen Kingston, a med-legal advisor and biotech analyst, and Ana Mihalcea, M.D., PhD, who is “one of the world’s leading researchers into the effects of self-replicating nanotechnology in the blood of injected as well as the effects in the blood of the uninjected as a result of shedding.”

BIRD FLU IS COMING BEFORE THE ELECTION

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization reported the first confirmed human case of the H5N2 type of bird flu in a 59-year-old man in Mexico who died in April.

The WHO is an untrustworthy UN health organization seeking immense control through a Pandemic Treaty. They lied to us during COVID and helped force draconian measures such as lockdowns and quarantines.

Joe Biden has already ordered supplies of the vaccine.

The FDA says there is a low probability of it spreading. The CDC says the kill rate in humans is 25%.

Scientists in China and elsewhere are working on bird flu using the dangerous gain-of-function techniques, just like they did with coronavirus.

