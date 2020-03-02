Big JW win! Federal judge orders Hillary deposition over private emails

A federal judge ordered Hillary Clinton deposed over her private emails. There is “still more to learn,” he said. The judge found that her answers were lacking and there are many unanswered questions.

This is a big Judicial Watch win.

HER WRITTEN ANSWERS WERE “CURSORY AT BEST”

D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth granted a request from conservative watchdog Judicial Watch on the argument that her past statements on the matter were not sufficient, according to Fox News.

Clinton argued that she has already answered questions about this and should not have to do so again, but D.C. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth said in his ruling that her past responses aren’t very good.

“As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business,” Lamberth said.

About her answers in a separate case, Lamberth said, “those responses were either incomplete, unhelpful, or cursory at best. Simply put her responses left many more questions than answers.” Lamberth said that using written questions this time “will only muddle any understanding of Secretary Clinton’s state of mind and fail to capture the full picture, thus delaying the final disposition of this case even further.”

The judge gave examples of unanswered questions, such as, how did she think her private emails would be preserved, who told her and when, and at what point did she learn department records officials did not know about the server, “and why did she think that using a private server to conduct State Department business was permissible under the law in the first place?”

Hillary thinks not being charged by then FBI Director Jim Comey was sufficient and cited that as a reason she should not have to answer questions on this issue.

The Comey decision was against policy and without merit. Everyone knows it, but the FBI is getting away with their bad behavior. Perhaps the Attorney General will seek justice but it is doubtful.

HUGE: Federal Court Orders Deposition of Hillary Cliknton on Emails and Benghazi Attack Docs — “The Court agrees with @JudicialWatch – it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton.” https://t.co/05Ws6EjTie — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) March 2, 2020