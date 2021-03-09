Big layoffs at failing Huff Po that called for de-platforming the Right

By
M. Dowling
-
0

There is a huge layoff at the Huffington Post. Key writers — 47 US writers — were fired. The failing leftist blog pushed for Trump supporters to be de-platformed and de-banked. It doesn’t seem to have worked for them financially.

BuzzFeed announced layoffs for the HuffPost newsroom on Tuesday, three weeks after acquiring HuffPost from Verizon Media in February.

Hillary Frey, the executive editor, and Louise Roug, the executive editor for international, will be departing in the restructuring effort.

HuffPost Canada will also shutter operations later this month.

They say they are fast-tracking the path to profitability.

It would be nice if they stopped reporting fake news.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.