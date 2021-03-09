Trump responds to RNC using his name to fundraise: no more money for RINOs









Lawyers for former President Donald Trump sent a cease and desist letter to the Republican National Committee (RNC) over the weekend demanding that they stop using his name and likeness for fundraising efforts.

The letters were also sent to the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) and National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

The RNC responded, saying they will continue to fundraise off his name and have every right to do so.

President Trump released a statement on his website. “No more money for RINOS. They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base—they will never lead us to Greatness. Send your donation to Save America PAC at DonaldJTrump.com. We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!” Trump said.

