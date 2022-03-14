Pelosi Won’t Turn Over J6 Videos and Emails as “Sovereign”

Speaker Pelosi will not turn over evidence from the January 6th riot/rally. She is claiming Sovereign Immunity. Her communications with the Police, videos, other relevant material are kept secret. At the same time, she and her J6 panel are violating the rights of her political opponents. The panel has violated Presidential Privilege and the privacy rights of every person they call to testify.

In case you don’t know what sovereign immunity is, this is the definition: Sovereign immunity, or crown immunity, is a legal doctrine whereby a sovereign or state cannot commit a legal wrong and is immune from civil suit or criminal prosecution, strictly speaking in modern texts in its own courts.

Should this apply when Republicans have no rights? Even when it’s evidence?

THE STAR CHAMBER

Speaker Pelosi established a witch hunt committee and stacked the deck with Trump haters. She actually refused to give the minority party any right over determining the membership or the agenda. The January 6 Select Committee will not investigate Nancy Pelosi, who is responsible for the security of the Capitol, nor will they look into the actions of the police.

The weaponized committee will only look into Republicans and their actions.

Every fair-minded person knows that is true.

It would legitimize the committee to some degree if they would examine why the National Guard and the Capitol Police weren’t prepared. Speaker Pelosi’s actions are also important since she is ultimately responsible for Capitol security despite her protests.

This committee has repeatedly violated Presidential Privilege and the privacy rights of every person they call to testify. They don’t allow the targets due process and representation. The committee subpoenas their phone records and emails.

It’s a star chamber.

JUDICIAL WATCH, DOING CONGRESS’S JOB

Judicial Watch, doing Congress’s job, announced that it filed an opposition to the U.S. Capitol Police’s (USCP) effort to shut down Judicial Watch’s federal lawsuit for January 6 videos and emails. Through its police department, Congress argues that the videos and emails are not public records, there is no public interest in their release, and that “sovereign immunity” prevents citizens from suing for their release.

The Capitol Police and the DOJ are refusing to release all the videos and emails from that day. Why?

Congress exempts itself from the Freedom of Information Act. Judicial Watch, therefore, brought its lawsuit under the common law right of access to public records. In opposing the broad assertion of secrecy, Judicial Watch details Supreme Court and other precedents that uphold the public’s right to know what “their government is up to.”

“The Pelosi Congress (and its police department) is telling a federal court it is immune from all transparency under law and is trying to hide every second of its January 6 videos and countless emails,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The hypocrisy is rich, as this is the same Congress that is trying to jail witnesses who, citing privileges, object to providing documents to the Pelosi rump January 6 committee.”

Also in November, Judicial Watch filed a response in opposition to the Department of Justice’s effort to block Judicial Watch’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

How is this legal? Why isn’t Mitch screaming?

