Big sanctioned jailbreak over the outbreak! De Blasio prepares!

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is possibly preparing to mass release criminals if they are 50 and over, have underlying conditions, or committed 'minor' crimes. This is on the news that some workers and prisoners have the Wuhan Virus.

“In the next 48 hours, we will identify any inmates who need to be brought out because of either their own health conditions — if they have any preexisting conditions, etc. — or because the charges were minor and we think it’s appropriate to bring them out in this context,” de Blasio said on WCBS radio Wednesday.

In a letter to New York’s criminal justice leaders, Board of Correction interim chairwoman Jacqueline Sherman described a jail system in crisis, the Daily News reported.

She said in the last week, board members learned that 12 Department of Correction employees, five Correctional Health Services employees, and 21 people in custody at Rikers and city jails had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The best path forward to protecting the community of people housed and working in the jails is to rapidly decrease the number of people housed and working in them.”

More than 2.2 million people are incarcerated in the United States — more than anywhere in the world — and there are growing fears that an outbreak could spread rapidly through a vast network of federal and state prisons, county jails and detention centers, the NY Daily News reported.

Rather than isolating them, they want they released. Democrats have been calling for the end to incarceration.

Sherman wrote to Commissioner of New York City’s Department of Correction, the Chief Judge of the Court of Appeals, New York’s Acting Commissioner, and district attorney that those who are at higher risk from infection, including people over 50 or with underlying health conditions, should be considered for early release. So should people detained for administrative reasons, like parole violations, she wrote.

Mayor Bill de Blasio earlier this week said prosecutors were working to identify candidates and by Friday night prosecutors in New York City agreed to release 56 Rikers inmates on their own recognizance.

Bianca Tylek, executive director of the national criminal justice advocacy organization of Worth Rises, said that wouldn't cut it. "There are nearly 1,500 people incarcerated on Rikers Island for low level offenses or technical parole violations who can be released immediately," she said. "Releasing them would reduce their risk of infection, reduce the risk for all those who remain incarcerated, and reduce the spread of the virus into the public."