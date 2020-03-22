Report China’s virus numbers are 0 because they don’t test

According to Apple Daily Hong Kong, a Japanese publication is reporting that the reason there are no new cases in China, particularly Wuhan, is because Wuhan stopped testing.

One caveat, however, the Japanese publication, Kyodo News, is based in Beijing and could be censored or controlled to some degree.

Hopefully, this report is not accurate. On the other hand, it is not the first report that the numbers out of China are fraudulent, and it doesn’t make sense that they went from hundreds a day to zero.

Doctors at the quarantine facility told Kyodo News that “the improvement in Wuhan was fraudulent.”

A doctor pointed out that in response to Mr. Xi, the number of patients on treatment was intentionally reduced in order to tout the success of the treatments. It is unusual for on-site doctors to make such charges in China, Kyodo reported.

The Chinese government announced on Wednesday that there were no new infections on Wednesday, but doctors affirmed that the government’s statistics were “unreliable.”

Report by @appledaily_hk , Japanese news outlet interviewed Wuhan doctors, and confirmed Wuhan has stopped testing, that is why new case = 0 there. They release people in quarantine early too. 華本土零感染 日媒揭造假

指習訪武漢後停測試 鄂瘋傳禁通報確診 https://t.co/bBLQf0BUbH — LO Kin-hei 羅健熙 (@lokinhei) March 21, 2020