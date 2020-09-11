Big slip by LA health director: schools won’t open before the election

Here is some more evidence the unending lockdowns are politically motivated. An audio was leaked of the Los Angles County health director Barbara Ferrer saying schools will likely not open until after the November election.

Can you imagine the virus magically disappearing after the election if Joe Biden wins? I can.

“We don’t realistically anticipate that we would be moving to either tier 2 or to reopening K-12 schools at least until after the election, in early November,” Ferrer said. “When we look at the timing of everything, it seems to us a more realistic approach to this would be to think that we’re going to be where we are now until we are done with the election.”

The recording was featured on KFI’s “John and Ken Show,” where the co-hosts discussed possible manipulation.

Gregory said he contacted the health department directly to ask when schools will re-open.

“I got a response back that is basically this word salad,” Gregory said. “It’s one big long paragraph of a word salad. It’s not even worth reading because all that it said was, ‘we’re reassessing all of the time, and as soon as we do the in-person learning with the high risk, high needs students, the special needs, we will reassess for everyone else.’ That was their official answer as to when the schools were going to reopen.”

You can listen to that audio recording here.

Isn’t it just grand that the Democrats know when the crisis will end?

Meanwhile, LA officials are making life as miserable as they can. They just banned Halloween. And it’s a Satanic holiday, Democrats love that one.