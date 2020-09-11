Netflix releases pedophilia film and it’s worse than we thought

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Cuties is a film on Netflix that revolves around the lives of sexualized dancing pre-teens. The film normalizes pedophilia with 11-year-olds.

According to the company, it’s about 11-year-old named Amy who joins the dancers at school called ‘the cuties.’ Amy begins to realize her burgeoning feminity. That upsets her mother and her values, the promotion states.

Netflix falsely claimed it wasn’t that bad, it was just the photo they used. That was a lie. It is worse than they said.

This is the photo from the movie promotion which they removed:

Screen Daily writes that the movie is “explicitly designed to shock mature audiences into contemplation of today’s destruction of innocence.” It describes the “outrageous musical montages involving close-up crotch shots of pouting pre-teens.”

It received rave reviews from The New Yorker and The Telegraph. Apparently, they are perverts.

In case you missed the Tucker segment last night, check it out:

TEXAS LAWMAKER ASKS FOR AN INVESTIGATION

THEY LIED

Picture from the trailer:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply