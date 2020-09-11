Netflix releases pedophilia film and it’s worse than we thought

Cuties is a film on Netflix that revolves around the lives of sexualized dancing pre-teens. The film normalizes pedophilia with 11-year-olds.

According to the company, it’s about 11-year-old named Amy who joins the dancers at school called ‘the cuties.’ Amy begins to realize her burgeoning feminity. That upsets her mother and her values, the promotion states.

Netflix falsely claimed it wasn’t that bad, it was just the photo they used. That was a lie. It is worse than they said.

This is the photo from the movie promotion which they removed:

Screen Daily writes that the movie is “explicitly designed to shock mature audiences into contemplation of today’s destruction of innocence.” It describes the “outrageous musical montages involving close-up crotch shots of pouting pre-teens.”

It received rave reviews from The New Yorker and The Telegraph. Apparently, they are perverts.

I have asked Texas Attorney General Paxton’s office to investigate the @netflix film “Cuties” for possible violations of child exploitation and child pornography laws. #CUTIES #txlege — Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) September 10, 2020

Netflix is now gaslighting people by pretending the problem with Cuties is the artwork and not the shots of 11 year old girls doing sexual dances with close up shots of their crotches + having them smack their private parts. These people are disgusting. #CancelNexflix pic.twitter.com/SqYj9MGQce — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 11, 2020

