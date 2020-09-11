Here’s Joe telling people not to panic on February 28th

Oh, look, here’s Joe telling people not to panic in February, on the 28th.

President Trump is currently being lambasted for trying to avert panic in early February by encouraging Americans as the virus unfolded.

President Trump said he downplayed it, but never did he say it wasn’t serious. The latest manufactured crisis comes from “journalist” Bob Woodward. He released audiotapes of conversations he and the president had for his new book. The President says on tape that he downplayed the virus to avoid panic and give Americans hope. He didn’t lie and also did plenty to show he was taking it seriously.

So, here is Joe Biden saying not to panic. He also didn’t want a travel ban, said nothing about masks or social distancing at this time. Watch:

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden on February 28, 2020. “It’s not a time to panic about coronavirus”pic.twitter.com/EVYRf01H4K — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 10, 2020