Big Tech Doesn’t Want Your Business But It Won’t Matter

















Big Tech doesn’t want your business. They only want to control you and silence you as necessary. It’s the tyranny of Big Corp and Big Government in an illicit relationship.

Donald Trump plans to build a new Internet and a replacement for Twitter called TRUTH Social. Former President Trump is working towards a hack-proof site and a multi-media company.

So far, 61% of Republicans and 63% of Republican voters will sign on to the site.

Donald Trump said it is to fight tyranny, even as US corporations look more and more like Chinese communist companies.

Watch for details:

.@CBedfordDC: "[Big Tech companies have] decided that they don't want the business of half of this country. Whether you're a Christian, a conservative or Republican, or even someone like Glenn Greenwald or Elon Musk."@MariaBartiromo @FoxBusiness @FDRLST #morningswithmaria pic.twitter.com/unXCBPrzvJ — Mornings with Maria (@MorningsMaria) October 28, 2021

