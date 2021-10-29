Life of Julia Is Erased, But Build Back Better Linda’s Here

















Unfortunately, common sense is just not common. We have to regulate every aspect of people’s lives. ~ Councilman Jesse Dominguez, August, 2018

We have gone from Obama’s The Life of Julia to Linda from Peoria, Illinois, and what Biden’s Build Back Better (The Great Reset) means to her.

Background

If you remember, The Life of Julia, now erased from the Internet, depicted the ideological dream of modern liberal statism. The Obama regime at the time created a state that takes care of its citizens and non-citizens from cradle to grave.

The Life of Julia was integral to Obama’s vision for America. It is the symbol of his view of the government’s role in each individual’s life.

Julia’s entire life is defined by her interactions with the state. Government is everywhere and each step of her life is tied to a government program. There are no parents, no husband, no relatives, no family unit, no church, just Julia, her child, and the government.

The Obama vision is a highly cynical view of family, individual liberty, and earned success.

Now We Have The LIfe of Linda

Life of Linda is Biden’s big socialist/communist giveaway as we reported in June when we put up a clip of The Life of Julia again. It was the last clip we could find of Julia, but now we have Linda from Peoria. There is still no father or family unit, of course, but life under government rule with Build Back Better is just great.

She works like a man, without a father for her son Leo, and lives well on the government dole (just like they do in Venezuela). Her son is on the dole too as he grows up. Everything is free.

Son Leo gets a really good job — something to do with windmills.

Since nothing is free and 700 billionaires in the country can’t pay for everything, Build Back Better will soon depend on small businesses and the middle class they are erasing to pay for the freebies. In the end, we will all be poor and miserable together. That is how this story always ends.

