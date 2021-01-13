Big Tech is deeply worried about Internet censorship — in UGANDA

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Big Tech is very deeply concerned — bigly — about the shutting down of free speech on the Internet. The only problem is they’re not worried about it in this country. They’re worried about Uganda.

Uganda shut down the Internet. The country is ruled by a dictator and the US is heading for the same place. The Internet and VPNs were shut down because the election was this week.

This is the lack of self-awareness one can expect from a corporation run by an aging hippy dulled by too much pot and his equally empty-headed staff.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.