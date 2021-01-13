Big Tech is deeply worried about Internet censorship — in UGANDA

Big Tech is very deeply concerned — bigly — about the shutting down of free speech on the Internet. The only problem is they’re not worried about it in this country. They’re worried about Uganda.

Uganda shut down the Internet. The country is ruled by a dictator and the US is heading for the same place. The Internet and VPNs were shut down because the election was this week.

This is the lack of self-awareness one can expect from a corporation run by an aging hippy dulled by too much pot and his equally empty-headed staff.

Ahead of the Ugandan election, we’re hearing reports that Internet service providers are being ordered to block social media and messaging apps. We strongly condemn internet shutdowns – they are hugely harmful, violate basic human rights and the principles of the #OpenInternet. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Earlier this week, in close coordination with our peers, we suspended a number of accounts targeting the election in Uganda. If we can attribute any of this activity to state-backed actors, we will disclose to our archive of information operations:https://t.co/GB71n4avwm — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Access to information and freedom of expression, including the public conversation on Twitter, is never more important than during democratic processes, particularly elections.#UgandaDecides2021 #KeepItOn https://t.co/Q2SJfsFUiD — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) January 12, 2021

Internet and VPNs have been shutdown in Uganda until Monday. Election Day is tomorrow & Army are all over the country. Electricity and cell services are still on so far though. Here are some posts to share on your IG stories / fleets ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/X1e0l8RB4D — Red Pearl Movement (@redpearlmvmt) January 13, 2021

Related