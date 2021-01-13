Here come the racialist price tags on items in Giant Food

The supermarket chain Giant Food is adding labels to products on their shelves, pointing to black-owned businesses.

It’s more of the destructive, anti-American, and progressive divisiveness the stems from identity politics.

It’s social justice that isn’t justice at all and it will stress us out in every inch of our existence.

Look at this nonsense:

This takes us backwards.https://t.co/W4MygQT8Yl — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) January 11, 2021

WDVM News reports Giant Food launches campaign displaying minority-owned business tags on products. Over 3,000 products in Giant stores will feature updated shelf labels. There are over 218 businesses in Giant’s vendor partnerships.

The labels represent businesses that are Women, Black, Asian-Indian, Hispanic, LGBT, Asian-Pacific, or Veteran owned. The program is part of the store’s efforts to promote diversity.

Preferring everyone to whites is racism.

BIDEN’S PROGRESSIVE PLAN

We posted this next clip a couple of days ago. Biden is going to see to it that Blacks and other minorities are preferred to whites.

This is BS.

Asians are among our most successful immigrant Americans and they haven’t needed help and won’t need help. Everything is also available to minorities. They had a black U.S. president. They don’t need help. They only need to be treated fairly.

“Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild.” — President-elect Biden pic.twitter.com/pIyDuhf5pH — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 10, 2021

Related