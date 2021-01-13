President Trump’s video message on the Capitol riot

In a five-minute video, President Trump strongly condemned the violence at the Capitol on January 6th. He said the incident “struck at the very heart of our republic.”

“I want to very clear. I unequivocally condemn the violence we saw last week. Violence and vandalism have absolutely no place in our country, and no place in our movement. Making America Great Again has always been about defending the rule of law,” Trump said.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence. No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement, or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement. You are attacking it, and you are attacking our country. We cannot tolerate it,” he added.

President Trump’s message just hours after the Pelosi kangaroo court voted to impeach him without any due process:

