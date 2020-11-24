Big Tech meddled in the election

We don’t have to worry all that much about Russia interfering in elections as long as we have Democrats, especially Silicon Valley Democrats.
Well worth watching — about how Big Tech meddles in elections. https://t.co/VmySNJQyaD
— Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 24, 2020
The media and social media fully control the flow of information. They decide what we are allowed to see. As a result, they are telling us what to think and what to believe.
Tucker will do anything to obscure the obvious election crimes. His coverage is a tactic to divert us from that while pretending to be on our side. The big tech meddling is an old and well known story he is recycling.