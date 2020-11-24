Big Tech meddled in the election

By
M. Dowling
-
1

We don’t have to worry all that much about Russia interfering in elections as long as we have Democrats, especially Silicon Valley Democrats.

Watch:

The media and social media fully control the flow of information. They decide what we are allowed to see. As a result, they are telling us what to think and what to believe.

Watch:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  2. Tucker will do anything to obscure the obvious election crimes. His coverage is a tactic to divert us from that while pretending to be on our side. The big tech meddling is an old and well known story he is recycling.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.