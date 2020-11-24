Thousands of people in Georgia registered from businesses & POs (video)

Thousands of people registered and voted in Georgia using addresses of postal facilities or businesses. And they made it look like they were residential addresses. It’s illegal if this is accurate. A Trump campaign official analyzed the voter data for the Peach State and found these and other irregularities.

Matt Braynard, a former data and strategy director for President Trump in 2016, said the data on the voter rolls didn’t make sense for residences.

“Georgia: We have identified over a thousand early/abs votes cast by individuals whose registered addresses are in fact at post offices, UPS, and FedEx locations, wilfully disguising the box numbers as ‘Apt,’ ‘Unit,’ etc.,” he said in a Nov. 22 tweet.

He published a sample of 15 such address entries in a Nov. 24 tweet.

“With just a partial review of the state,” he said, the team also discovered “a thousand votes cast by those registered in non-residential, purely commercial addresses also disguised with ‘Apt,’ etc.”

He added that these were “the residential addresses, not mailing addresses” that the voters have listed.

Almost all of them “disguised a postal facility as their residential address” used an absentee ballot to vote, he said.

Georgia requires a person’s residence. If they knowingly provide false information, they can be charged with a felony. And there is a fine of up to $100,000.

Trump trails his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, by less than 13,000 votes in Georgia.

There were other irregularities

For example, Braynard previously reported that large percentages of registered Republicans in several battleground states said they returned their absentee ballots, even though the states’ data indicated they didn’t.

Of the 1,137 Pennsylvania GOP voters reached on the phone who did request a ballot, nearly 42 percent said they mailed the ballots back, but the state data shows the ballots weren’t received or counted, he said.

In Arizona, 50 percent of Republican voters reached over the phone had the same story, as well as 44 percent in Georgia, nearly 33 percent in Michigan, and 20 percent in Wisconsin.

In Pennsylvania, over 160,000 uncounted mail-in ballots were requested by or in the name of registered Republicans.

Extend that to the general population, and we’re talking 40,000 ballots says Steven Miller, a mathematics professor at Williams College (pdf).

There is something rotten in the state of Georgia, and it’s not peaches.

Watch this for an explanation of what he is looking for:

