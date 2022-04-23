Big Truth Social News! Millions Are Waiting to Join

Reportedly, millions of people have been waiting to get on Truth Social for weeks and they will soon be able to do so. Truth Social is now on Rumble Cloud making this possible.

Social media is filled with naysayers as the beta version rolled out, but things will change now. CNN had the gall to call Truth Social’s trial opening “disastrous” after they just had to shut down CNN+ less than a month after its start. It failed in a stunning fashion. Other negative voices say Trump’s biggest problem is Elon Musk, but there seems to be room for more than one honest platform. Trump will only be on one.

The partnership between two of the nation’s emerging free speech platforms means Truth Social will be ending its beta testing and controlled account creation. It can now move quickly to erase a backlog of consumers who have been waiting a few weeks to join the platform.

Truth Social’s move to Rumble Cloud is complete. It clears “the way for the social platform started by former President Donald Trump to onboard millions of users quickly,” Just the News reported.

MAJOR STRIDES

“Yesterday, Truth Social and Rumble took a major stride toward rescuing the internet from the grip of the Big Tech tyrants,” said Devin Nunes. The former GOP congressman took over as CEO of Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) in January. TMTG owns Truth Social.

“Our team is working around the clock. They continue to work around the clock. We continue to let more and more people on every single hour,” he said.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to realize this great endeavor,” Nunes added. “Rumble’s cloud infrastructure is second to none and will be the backbone for the restoration of free speech online for ages to come.”

Rumble has quickly become a free-speech online video competitor to YouTube. It’s YouTube without the oppressive moderation. Truth Social is the first major company to join its new Cloud service.

