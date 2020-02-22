Big Win at SCOTUS! People on Welfare Might Not Get Green Cards

SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS THE PRESIDENT’S SELF-SUFFICIENCY TEST

On Friday evening, by a 5–4 vote, the Supreme Court removed the last remaining obstacle to the Trump administration’s plan to implement new “wealth test” rules. The ruling will make it easier to deny immigrants residency or admission to the United States if they might depend on public-assistance programs.

It allowed the Trump administration’s wealth/self-sufficiency test for immigrants to take effect in Illinois. All four liberal justices dissented from the order, which changes nothing. Thanks to the originalist justices’ intervention in January, the wealth test was poised to take effect in 49 states, and Friday’s vote lets the government apply it in the last state left.

Being able to support oneself will only serve as one criterion among several.

No Deadbeats

The President made clear he wants immigrants who can support themselves and who won’t become public charges. He wants people who will contribute to society.

It is clearly within his right to impose such a rule.

Over the past decade, the majority of legal and illegal immigrants collect some form of welfare. That isn’t good for our society.

Under the new policy, immigrants would be suspect if they are in the United States legally and use public benefits — such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing assistance — too often or are deemed likely to someday rely on them.

The new criteria provide “positive” and “negative” factors for immigration officials to weigh as they decide on green-card applications. Negative factors include if a person is unemployed, dropped out of high school or is not fluent in English.

It establishes reasonable standards for a pathway to citizenship for a country built on self-reliance and hard work.

LaRaza Sotomayor Is Irate

Far-left, LaRaza Justice Sonia Sotomayor claims the court’s Republican appointees have a clear bias toward the Trump administration.

In her dissent, she writes a scathing rebuke. “Trump’s wealth test marks a brazen attempt to limit legal immigration by forcing immigrants to prove their financial status to enter, or remain in, the United States. It goes far beyond any statute passed by Congress, forcing immigrants to demonstrate that they will be not a “public charge”—that is, they won’t rely on any public assistance, including Medicaid, housing vouchers, and food stamps. Because the policy departs so dramatically from federal law, several courts blocked its implementation in 2019. In January, however, the Supreme Court allowed the wealth test to take effect over the dissent of all four liberals. The majority did not explain its reasoning. But Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justice Clarence Thomas, wrote a concurrence complaining that a district court had blocked it across the country, decrying the “rise of nationwide injunctions.”

Far-left/liberal judges, biased judges, are the ones that blocked its implementation. The rise of nationwide injunctions by these activist judges is antithetical to the spirit of the Constitution. Smalltime judges in individual states are attempting to re-write the laws from their little benches and declare they are to hold nationwide.