Danger ahead for some Dem candidates running out of cash

Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg could be the only Democrats who survive until Super Tuesday. Bloomberg will not be the candidate in all likelihood but never say never. If Bernie is the candidate, start praying.

Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer are flush with cash — their own — and Bernie Sanders took in $25 million in January alone. He spent $26 million.

He began the month with $17 million.

The other candidates are running out of money.

Candidates like Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg all spent more money than they raised in January and started February with anywhere from $2 million to $7 million in the bank.

Warren was both the second-highest fundraiser and spender, with the exception of the two billionaires. She raised $10.4 million, but spent $22 million in January alone and entered February with only $2.3 million cash on hand. She burned through 97% of the funds.

Meanwhile, Michael Bloomberg is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into advertising, which bought him 19% in the poll. He hasn’t one vote, one delegate, but he does have a disastrous debate performance and he put up silly billboards in a failed effort at trolling.

The other candidates are struggling while Bloomberg spent $353 million in January alone. It hasn’t put a dent in his net worth of more than $60 billion. So far, he spent more than $400 million.

The candidates who are lagging in funds got a bit of a boost this week which will take them from Nevada to South Carolina.

Will money decide the winner of the Democrat primary? How ironic given the party’s agenda — get the money out of politics.

The data came from US News & World Report