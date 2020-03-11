Big Win at SCOTUS! President can maintain the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy

The Supreme Court granted a big win to Trump and decided in favor of the ‘remain in Mexico’ policy, The Hill reported.

Justices will allow the “Remain in Mexico” policy to continue while the administration appeals a lower court ruling which deemed the program illegal and ordered a suspension that was scheduled to take effect tomorrow.

Very hard-left, former la Raza lawyer, Justice Sonia Sotomayor was the only dissenter.

THE LEFT WANTS TO WORLD TO COME IN ILLEGALLY

Known as the Migrant Protection Protocols, the policy curbs entry into the U.S. by asylum-seekers, many of whom are Central American migrants.

More than 60,000 asylum-seekers have been barred from entry since the program was implemented just over a year ago, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The program allows the processing of aliens who are claiming asylum but are not eligible. Leftist organizations are telling all migrants — illegal aliens — to ask for asylum. It’s an effort by the hard-left to destroy our asylum process.

We still get too many coming in, but it’s not over 100,000 as it was last year, at least not yet.

Critics think it’s cruel because Mexico is allegedly too dangerous. They want all the disadvantaged from all over the world to be able to come here and claim asylum.

Without this, California and Arizona would have been inundated, starting tomorrow, with hundreds of thousands of foreigners looking to come in illegally.

This is nuts you know. These foreigners have a choice. They can go home. All the people in our world cannot come here.