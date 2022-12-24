Big Win! COVID Vaccine Mandate Is Gone!

In a significant win, the Pentagon will stop all actions related to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Biden signed the Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, which includes an end to the mandate.

“The NDAA requires that, not later than 30 days after enactment, the Secretary of Defense rescind the mandate that members of the Armed Forces be vaccinated against COVID-19. As a result, the Department will rescind the mandate and is currently in the process of developing further guidance. During this process, we are pausing all actions related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate,” a Pentagon spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email.

“The health and readiness of our force are crucial to the Department’s ability to defend our nation, and Secretary Austin continues to encourage all of our Service members, civilian employees, and contractor personnel to get vaccinated and boosted to ensure the readiness of our total force,” the spokesperson added.

Biden didn’t want to end the mandate, tyrant that he is. He threatened to veto the NDAA but relented. We know the vaccine has adverse effects. What is he thinking?

The Department of Defense, in 2021, required all U.S. military troops to take the COVID-19 vaccine by September 15th of 2021. The Associated Press earlier reported Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s memo to the troops.

An Armed Forces member refusing to take the vaccine is subject to punishment under the U.C.M.J., the AP’s report noted. The punishment for refusal to obey an order may escalate up to court martial.

Unfortunately, the military already fired are not rehired, but they can sue and some are.

