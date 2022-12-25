J6 Kangaroo Court Almost Completely Forgot About the Pipe Bomber

On January 6, 2021, Congress was shut down over pipe bombs left near Republican and Democrat headquarters. The Jan 6 Report mostly ignored it. Don’t you find that odd?

The Jan 6 committee reported the pipe bomber left pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC. These bombs were discovered around 1:00 pm, according to the final Jan 6 report. This was mentioned in the Appendix to the report.

Julie Kelly noted that the pipe bomb was barely mentioned in the report. No one interviewed the agent-in-charge, despite an alleged bomber getting so close to the halls of power.

Only 5 references to the pipe bombs–buried toward the end of the report. Just AMAZING the committee had no interest in finding the identity of a criminal still on the loose who could've killed Kamala Harris and many others on Jan 6… pic.twitter.com/8fSaYfHHF7 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 23, 2022

The FBI claimed they wanted the public’s help to find the bomber. I don’t believe anything they say. There is something very fishy here, just as it’s fishy they couldn’t find fault with Ray Epps.

#FBI releases new video of the pipe bomber from Jan. 5th – if you have info on this individual, please report it to https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu or 1-800-CALL-FBI. pic.twitter.com/7seL8Lv24V — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) September 8, 2021

Kelly mentioned that the committee promised the 1,000+ transcripts would be made public with the report. This didn’t happen. The committee is releasing only a few cherry-picked transcripts, hoping to bury the rest during the holidays.

Here is the section on the National Guard – also an indictment of Pelosi and Schumer, not Trump:

Ok now I’ll get into part of the report (buried) that deals with National Guard. As I’ve said repeatedly, Capitol police board rejected Capitol police chief Sund’s request for guardsmen on numerous occasions. Irving worked for Pelosi. Stenger worked for McConnell. pic.twitter.com/Q7jkrqM2D6 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) December 23, 2022

There is more on her Twitter site.

