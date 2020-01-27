Big win! SCOTUS rules Admin can deny green cards to people requiring welfare

President Trump scored a big win on Monday at the Supreme Court. They will allow him to enforce a new rule that will deny green cards to foreign nationals who use taxpayer-funded welfare.

In 5-4 ruling, the Supreme Court allows the administration to deny green cards to those who may need government assistance.

The 5-4 vote followed ideological lines. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Elena Kagan dissented.

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) dictates that foreign nationals should not receive green cards if they are “likely at any time to become a public charge.” The definition of “public charge” was in question. It was used to include only those using cash assistance.

IT WILL INCLUDE ANY WELFARE

The Trump administration issued a new rule in August 2019 that expands the definition to include those likely to use non-cash benefit programs like Medicaid, food stamps, or housing benefits for a period of months. The rule does not apply to humanitarian migrants like refugees or asylum-seekers.

“Throughout our history, self-reliance has been a core principle in America,” then-acting director of USCIS Ken Cuccinelli said of the new policy during a 2019 White House press conference. “The virtues of perseverance, hard work, and self-sufficiency laid the foundation of our nation and have defined generations of immigrants seeking opportunity in the United States.”

The Supreme Court decision overturned a stay in a New York court.

The challengers of the public charge rule urged the justices to keep the stay in place.

They said lifting it now, while the legal battle is still being waged “would inject confusion and uncertainty” into the immigration system and could deter millions of non-citizens from applying for public benefits.

Yes, that’s the idea. Don’t come if you are looking for handouts. We want self-sufficient immigrants.