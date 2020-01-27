Biden tells attendees at NAACP event that Blacks molded his ‘political identity’

Joe Biden spoke at an NAACP event Sunday afternoon with mostly white attendees and claimed his “political identity” was molded by minorities in Delaware, The Washington Examiner reports.

We couldn’t find anyone on social media who believes him.

“I have a lot of black support because that’s where I come from. I was raised in the black church, politically, not a joke,” the former vice president said in Des Moines. “When I got into politics, I was the only white guy working on the east side, in the projects, because these were the guys I grew up with. These were the guys I worked with.”

Biden addressed about 100 people packed into a small room, probably for optics. The attendees were mostly white.

During his time as a local politician in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden said he would “go to a black church after regular mass every Sunday,” the Examiner reported.

Hmmm…

HIS POLITICAL IDENTITY WAS FORMED BY BLACKS?

“People ask why do I have such overwhelming support from the African American community — because that’s what I’m part from,” Biden added, according to the Examiner. “That’s where my political identity comes from. It’s the single most consistent political constituency I’ve ever had.”

He’s pandering, and he doesn’t do it well.

We know that he was pushed and promoted by segregationists. He was pummeled by his primary opponents during the early debates over his history.

He has in the past claimed to be part of the 1960s Civil Rights movement and marching on D.C. There is zero evidence that is true.

Joe Biden at the 1986 NAACP national convention taking a swipe at Rev Jesse Jackson and falsely claiming he participated in the Civil Rights Movement, desegregating movie theaters. pic.twitter.com/b413V5P67c — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) January 25, 2020

Tonight at the #BlackAndBrown event in Iowa, @JoeBiden said he was involved in the Civil Rights Movement. The @NYTimes fact-checked him in this video. He was NOT a part of the Civil Rights Movement and it’s shameful that he said he was. pic.twitter.com/WGkwFKRKse — Shaun King (@shaunking) January 21, 2020