Big Win! Trump can withhold millions from ‘sanctuaries’

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, the AP reports.

A federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday with a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts.

“The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan overturned a lower court’s decision ordering the administration to release funding to New York City and seven states — New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Massachusetts, Virginia, and Rhode Island.”

“The states and city sued the U.S. government after the Justice Department announced in 2017 that it would withhold grant money from cities and states until they gave federal immigration authorities access to jails and provide advance notice when someone in the country illegally is about to be released.”

They went by the law. The Supreme Court ruled that on immigration policies, the federal government has power over the states. The law is clear, they asserted, the U.S. attorney general can impose conditions on sanctuaries receiving the money.

As the feds crack down on these sanctuaries, the states that act as sanctuaries will be in deep financial trouble and deserve to be.