WaPo says Bernie’s probably the “safest choice,” he’s just anti-establishment

The Washington Post is ever-so-gracefully making its move to promote Bernie Sanders as an acceptable candidate for President. They will play down the fact that he’s a socialist [communist] in order to win.

Communist and former Labor Secretary under Bill Clinton, Robert Reich, wants you to believe Bernie Sanders is the “safest choice.”

Writing for the Washington Post, he claims the so-called moderates [they’re not] Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg are basically passé.

He wants you to believe it isn’t communism against capitalism, it’s about fighting the establishment.

“This [Bloomberg and Buttigieg policies] may have been the correct frame for politics decades ago, when America still had a growing middle class, but it’s obsolete today. As wealth and power have moved to the top and the middle class has shrunk, more Americans feel politically disempowered and economically insecure. Today’s main divide isn’t left versus right. It’s establishment versus anti-establishment.”

While there is truth in the disgust for the establishment bringing about the candidacies of Sanders and Trump, it doesn’t mean Sanders is an acceptable candidate.

NO, HE’S A COMMUNIST

As Ben Shapiro said, Bernie is a “lifelong communist,” [a red diaper baby].

“As it turns out, there is hardly a single communist regime of the past half-century for which Sanders has not expressed some level of moral support,” Shapiro said.

While Sanders was praising China as lifting people out of poverty at a CNN town hall on Tuesday, he was ignoring their human rights abuses.

“Naturally, Sanders neglects to mention that China’s embrace of free trade and profit margin in the 1990s was responsible for that rise from poverty. That would cut against his socialist worldview,” Shapiro said.

He does the same with the Castro brothers, Maduro, and the Mullahs in Iran. At the same time, he denigrates the U.S. and draws a moral equivalence between them.

Isn’t it ironic that the party screaming, “Russia, Russia, Russia,” is also putting up a candidate who loves Soviet Russia?

Shapiro writes, “And, of course, there’s Sanders’ long record of propagandizing on behalf of the Soviet regime. Not only did Sanders visit the Soviet Union for a honeymoon/business trip with his new wife in 1988; he returned and declared that Moscow had “the most effective mass transit system” he had ever seen. He then celebrated that the Soviets were moving “forward into some of the early visions of their revolution, what their revolution was about in 1917.”

Sanders wants to nationalize everything. He’s a communist.

Democrat and Michael Bloomberg supporter, Judge Judy said she will fight Bernie and his commies to the death.

“America doesn’t need a revolution,” Sheindlin told Oklahoma City’s KOKH earlier this month.

“It’s the most perfect country in the world and those people that are trying to change it and revolutionize it, don’t have a chance, because I’ll fight them to the death.”

Second that!