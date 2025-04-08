Bill Ackman Clarifies His Posts After Seeing Red Yesterday

Bill Ackman, the liberal billionaire who supported Donald Trump, still supports him on tariffs despite yesterday’s comments. He said, I am totally supportive of President @realDonaldTrump using tariffs to eliminate tariffs and unfair trading practices of our trading partners, and to induce more investment and manufacturing in our country.

However, he prefers a “30, 60, or 90- day pause before the tariffs are implemented tomorrow to enable negotiations to be completed without a major global economic disruption that will harm the most vulnerable companies and citizens of our country.

“If a country does not negotiate in good faith, then @realDonaldTrump can bring the hammer down, but doing so without giving time to make deals creates unnecessary harm.”

We are all concerned about the market, but it came back a bit yesterday, and, surprisingly, Larry Fink said it’s time to buy. That’s what I say. Trust President Trump and Treasury Secretary Bessent. We’re in it now. Let’s now back down yet like our political leaders.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says he sees the recent selloff in US equities as a buying opportunity during an interview with Erik Schatzker at The Economic Club of New York https://t.co/me3X0eGFCX pic.twitter.com/J3HIT0clTb — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) April 7, 2025

So far, nearly 70 countries have approached President Trump for a deal, and he made one with Israel yesterday. It’s best to get in on the ground floor. Trump’s style is to ask for more and then settle. He also likes to keep the opponents guessing. However, don’t underestimate his ability to withstand hellfire and outlast his targets.

Ackman writes in the linked clip: The market is simply responding to Trump’s shock and awe negotiating strategy and factoring in some probability that it will fail or otherwise lead to an extended period of uncertainty that will sink us into a recession.

It’s possible, but it’s too soon to say that. This market downturn is based mainly on fear, not the financial structure.

