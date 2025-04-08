Michelle Obama’s Podcast: The Big Yawn

Michelle Obama’s podcast, IMO, which she hosts with her brother Craig Robinson, hasn’t improved since our original review, which described it as terrible. It could bore you into a catatonic state. It’s a mind-numbing snoozer.

They have 68,000 subscribers on YouTube, but they only post a few episodes. The commenters are admirers or people who come on to make fun of it, mostly the latter.

The brother and sister discuss issues like, Barack isn’t always on time, dating and work can make you successful, and they tell fibs about sharing a bedroom in a one bedroom apartment until they were adults.

Many comments look like this:

Ain’t nobody watching this crap

Only here for the comments

“We are at Marthas Vinyard” ALSO: I love telling rest of USA “youre a victim and cant make it, like i did… Now, back to me and my multi millionaire life, ahhh!”

I rather go to the dentist than listen for another 20 minutes

These 3 guys have some great Insight

62 thousand subscribers…..wow..democrats were right. She really does have a lot of influence and ability to be president. Hahabhaahahah…the left is over..what next joe and kamala have a podcast….can u imagine how dumb that would be but more fun to watch then these dudes on the screen above

People who find trite encouragement helpful:

Do only what you love that doesn’t intentionally hurt you or others. Refuse to do anything else. This direction is built into us to retain our joy. Great video. Thank you.

Meeting someone who isn’t financial stable in your early 20s is much different than when you’re almost 40.

This episode was incredible!

Touch on the reality spoken and look into the person past the fringes. Good conversations lead to better times and unwrap great experience.

IMO is on Amazon Music, but how many are on it is unclear. Spotify hosts them, and they have 1.5 thousand likes and are 34th on the list. Their Apple Podcast has about 10,000 listeners and ranks about 21st. That’s pathetic for a woman everyone said could win the presidency.

This perfectly describes these two:

The new podcast by Michelle Obama and her brother Craig has accomplished one thing – it has exposed them as two boring people with zero creativity and nothing interesting to say. That’s why the podcast is tanking!https://t.co/qUFsnSYgIL — Joel Gilbert (@JoelSGilbert) April 7, 2025

Michelle Obama is extremely popular, but like so many wokes, she’s no fun.

The podcasts seem to have morphed into self-help groups with superficial comments they think are deep. Nickarma said on RedState that if you want to be bored out of your skull, have at it.

It’s filled with bromides and it’s dullsville. That’s all she wrote.

