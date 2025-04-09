Bill Ackman’s Back on Board and China Becomes the Main Event

Bill Ackman is back on board with President Trump and his tariffs. Bill Ackman was angry, then he walked it back, and now he’s back. That probably describes most people glued to the stock exchange as it tumbled.

President Trump paused tariffs for most of the world today while the US negotiates deals with them. Then, the President turned the tables on China. Now, everyone hates China for taking advantage of the US and other countries. Companies are rushing to find new suppliers.

Many people now feel they have some clarity: China is the main event.

Someone has some reading to catch up on… pic.twitter.com/xmfNBj9l8S — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) April 9, 2025

Time is not China’s friend. Every U.S. company that sources products in China is in the process of finding alternative suppliers. Supply chains are time consuming and can be expensive and challenging to move. Once moved, they are sticky. Tick tock. — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) April 9, 2025

He circled the wagons? Is this the plan?

Hat tip to President Trump and team. President Trump’s recent announcement of a 90-day pause on tariffs for over 75 countries, excluding China, reflects his negotiation strategy, often described as “The Art of the Deal.” By lowering tariffs to 10% for most nations, Trump has… — James E. Thorne (@DrJStrategy) April 9, 2025

The Founding Fathers used trade boycotts and non-importation agreements as a major tool in their fight against British tyranny. Part of this work was to persuade the American people that there were higher principles at stake—their liberties—and to offer a rationale for a period… — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) April 9, 2025

