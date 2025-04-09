Bill Ackman’s Back on Board and China Becomes the Main Event

By
M Dowling
-
0
5

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – MARCH 23: Chinese President Xi Jinping addresses students of MGIMO, on March 23, 2013 in Moscow.

Bill Ackman is back on board with President Trump and his tariffs. Bill Ackman was angry, then he walked it back, and now he’s back. That probably describes most people glued to the stock exchange as it tumbled.

President Trump paused tariffs for most of the world today while the US negotiates deals with them. Then, the President turned the tables on China. Now, everyone hates China for taking advantage of the US and other countries. Companies are rushing to find new suppliers.

Many people now feel they have some clarity: China is the main event.

He circled the wagons? Is this the plan?


