President Trump Refers a White House Leaker to the DOJ

During President Trump’s first term, an anonymous White House leaker wrote a tell-all book called Warning. It was reportedly dishonest. The leaker even formed a secret group within the White House to take down the President. He must now face the consequences, if any.

The leaker, who we now know is Miles Taylor, was a former Homeland Security Chief of Staff. He is the subject of a Donald Trump Executive Order referring him and others to the DOJ.

Background

Taylor excused himself for writing anonymously. “I made clear I wasn’t afraid to criticize the President under my name. In fact, I pledged to do so. That is why I’ve already been vocal throughout the general election.”

“Much has been made of the fact that these writings were published anonymously. The decision wasn’t easy; I wrestled with it, and I understand why some people consider it questionable to levy such serious charges against a sitting President under cover of anonymity. But my reasoning was straightforward, and I stand by it. Issuing my critiques without attribution forced the President to answer them directly on their merits or not at all, rather than creating distractions through petty insults and name-calling. I wanted the attention to be on the arguments themselves.”

Talk about rationalizing.

He praised and encouraged public servants who spoke out against Trump.

Miles Taylor even launched a covert group called the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform or REPAIR. He allegedly wanted to repair the Republican Party by taking down President Trump.

Justice

Well, the chickens have come home to roost. President Trump took away his clearance and referred him to the DOJ. He believes Taylor committed treason. I didn’t read the book, but he certainly was trying to overturn the administration.

As the President said in this clip, it isn’t sustainable to let this happen without finding out if this is legal. It’s not sustainable for future presidents. He added that Taylor revealed confidential White House meetings.

Taylor sees it as retribution and doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

