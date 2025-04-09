President Xi Wants to Punish Hollywood Over Tariffs – Okay, Then

China is reportedly considering banning the import of U.S. films as a retaliatory measure against U.S. tariffs. Half the country won’t care.

After Trump threatened to increase tariffs on China this week, Beijing’s Ministry of Commerce said it would ‘fight to the end.’ Two influential Chinese bloggers previewed actions that Xi Jinping’s government was considering, including a ban on Hollywood movies.

The prospect of losing access to China’s colossal film market comes as U.S. studios have tried to dig out of financial holes created by debt, the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood labor strikes, and overspending during the streaming wars. That’s unfortunate, but they should make better movies.

This potential ban could have significant financial implications for the American film industry, which has relied on the Chinese market for a substantial portion of its revenue.

We’d get Chinese Communist party propaganda out of Hollywood. No downside there.

The movies they’ve been showing lately are disgusting, boring, or both. Many are woke. They dumb down the youth.

All those people possibly losing jobs is not what we want, but Hollywood is damaging our culture.

That’s interesting, considering China owns majority stakes in most of the Hollywood production companies. https://t.co/3lRSa3OjfY — John Rich (@johnrich) April 8, 2025

