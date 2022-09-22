Bill Barr Accused of Lying About Investigation of 2020 Election

Everyone is angry with Bill Barr, and both sides accuse him of lying. The latest is an accusation by Jeffrey Clark that Barr never investigated the 2020 election. He says it’s proof.

BACKGROUND

2020

After a brief investigation, Barr claimed that there was no evidence of election fraud in 2020. He has said it several times since the election. We knew that people who provided evidence said they were never interviewed, but Jeffrey Clark, an attorney now under FBI investigation, said he has proof that Barr lied.

NEW – Bill Barr: “The election was not stolen by fraud. And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie.”pic.twitter.com/TDU7OgPpNP — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2022

2021

Former Pennsylvania US attorney, William McSwain, wrote in a letter to Donald Trump on June 9th that Barr did not let him pursue an investigation into the November 2020 election.

Barr ran to the hard-left publication, The Washington Post, to give his side of the story.

A former Justice Department official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to The Washington Post, said McSwain had wanted to hold a news conference after Election Day decrying broad “irregularities.” Justice Department officials, including Barr, were opposed, saying it was the agency’s role to investigate allegations of fraud, not double-check how elections are administered.

In an interview, Barr disputed McSwain’s characterizations of his actions and said McSwain told him he wrote the letter to win Trump’s endorsement — or at least stave off attacks.

“Any suggestion that McSwain was told to stand down from investigating allegations of election fraud is false. It’s just false,” Barr said, adding that the assertions “appeared to have been made to mollify President Trump to gain his support for McSwain’s planned run for governor.”

In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said U.S. attorneys and FBI agents have been working to follow up on specific complaints and information they’ve received. Still, they’ve uncovered no evidence “to date” that would change the election’s outcome.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the AP in December 2020.

“There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud, which would be the claim that machines were programmed to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that,” Barr said.

“So far,” he hasn’t seen anything like that.

THERE WAS NO CRIME TO INVESTIGATE

“There’s a growing tendency to use the criminal justice system as sort of a default fix-all, and people don’t like something they want the Department of Justice to come in and ‘investigate,’” Barr said.

He said there must be a basis to believe there is a crime to investigate.

“Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. They are not systemic allegations and…and those have been run down; they are being run down,” Barr said. “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

He only found particularized sets of circumstances and not anything systemic. The state and local governments need to audit to see if it is systemic and something the FBI needs to probe.

JEFFREY CLARK’S PROOF BILL BARR LIED

On Thursday, former Trump adviser Jeffrey Clark, the Director of Litigation at the Center for Renewing America, joined Steve Bannon on The War Room.

Jeffrey Clark told Steve Bannon that the Center for Renewing America sent FOIA requests to twelve US Attorney districts from the 2020 battleground states.

Eleven of the twelve FOIA requests have come back from every district, but one, with no documents.

No investigations were done as a result of that memo. Only one of the 12 districts has not yet come in, and that’s the eastern district of Pennsylvania.

The US Attorney of the Eastern District asked to investigate issues in his district and said Barr denied the request!

As Clark told Bannon, Barr issued a memo on November 9, 2020 – only days after the 2020 election – that compelled federal investigators to investigate fraud claims. Only one month later, despite apparently not having launched or been briefed on a single investigation, Bannon appeared on Fake News CNN and told the hyper-partisan left-wing network that there was no significant election fraud.

Despite the apparent total lack of investigation, Barr declared there was no fraud “on a scale that could have affected the outcome of the election.”

We would like to know what Barr did do that convinced him there was no widespread fraud. It would be nice to know.

Watch:

