Wannabe Newsom Blames Trump for Slowing “1st-Round Draft” Picks – New Level of Stupid

Twenty months after Donald Trump left office, California Gov. and Wannabe President Gavin Newsom blamed a mass exodus of people leaving the Golden State on former President Trump’s visa policies. He also lied and said there is no border crisis.

He doesn’t think people left because of rising crime, energy problems, lockdowns/masks, record homelessness, a ban on gas-powered cars, better healthcare for illegal aliens than citizens, and exorbitant taxes and regulations.

Wannabe said many factors contributed to this trend, but former President Trump’s visa policies were number one.

“Our formula for success is getting first-round draft choices from around the world. I mean, we’re as dumb as we want to be,” Newsom said. “This whole border debate is made up.”

He thinks the impoverished, criminals, terrorists, and drug and sex traffickers are “first-round draft choices?” He has a serious drug and transnational gang problem.

He also blamed Congress!

Wannabe president Newsom lambasted Congress for not passing “comprehensive immigration reform.”

“No state has more to lose, and no state has more to gain than the State of California from Silicon Valley to Central Valley,” Newsom said.

The Oval Office wannabe then agreed that “affordability” does play a role in why some Californians have left.

“We own that. I’m not naïve about our problems – homelessness,” Newsom conceded before insanely arguing that taxes were lower in California than in Texas. In his mind, those are lesser reasons than Donald Trump trying to follow immigration laws.

HE CAN’T GET HIS FIRST-ROUND DRAFT PICKS UNLESS WE KEEP THE BORDERS OPEN!

Wow, Gavin Newsom explains the exodus from California on…the Trump administration’s visa policies, 20 months after Trump left office! High crime, high taxes, too many regulations? Nah, it’s the “visa policies!” https://t.co/YbqxH7naFC — El Jefe de Colorado Tweets (@jefe_tweets) September 22, 2022

FOX LA reporter Bill Melugin, who has incurred the displeasure of Joe Biden for posting videos of the border crisis, has the receipts.

Same exact thing we witnessed in Naco, AZ last week. https://t.co/eY0X1tV2vj — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 22, 2022

.@BillFOXLA on illegal immigration: “2.1 million in a single fiscal year is both a remarkable and historical number, but what it does not account for is the more than 500,000 known gotaways…” pic.twitter.com/WXzh8PFWDS — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 19, 2022

The border is NOT secure or even guarded in most places. The invasion continues day after day and Bill Melugin is one of the few journalists reporting. pic.twitter.com/szUelMUqLk — Nashville Tea Party (@NashvilleTea) September 16, 2022

Related