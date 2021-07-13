Trump releases shocking letter about Barr from former US attorney

















Former President Donald Trump released a shocking letter Monday evening, having received it on Sunday. Maybe it’s not so shocking as it is proof. The letter makes a startling revelation about former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Donald Trump mentioned it in his CPAC speech in Dallas, ripping Barr for not investigating claims of voter fraud in the November election.

Trump said he had received a letter from US Attorney McSwain in Pennsylvania, revealing that Barr would not allow him to investigate allegations of voter fraud.

“He was not allowed to do his job,” Trump said. Instead, he said Barr ordered McSwain to pass voter fraud investigations to the Democrat AG Shapiro — to cover it up.

Barr made quite a point — on more than one occasion, and once recently in a phone interview with The Atlantic — to say that there was no evidence of voter fraud in November 2020. He called it BS.

Liz Harrington shared a statement from Trump, along with the letter this evening, along with a link to a clip. of Donald Trump discussing it.

Trump wrote in the statement, “U.S. Attorney from the Eastern District of Pennsylvania was precluded from investigating election fraud allegations. Outrageous!”

THE LETTER

Read the letter HERE:https://t.co/pIVUBg1Oyd — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 13, 2021

