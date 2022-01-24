Bill Barr Is “Cooperating” with the J6 Witch Hunt Committee

Former Attorney General Bill Barr is cooperating in some way with the J6 witch hunt committee. Bennie Thompson confirmed the news that they have had “conversations” with Barr.

It was Bill Barr who called Donald Trump’s concerns about the legitimacy of the election, “bullsh–“.

We’ve had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,” Thompson told CBS’s “Face the Nation” when asked if the panel intended to speak with Barr about a draft executive order reportedly given to former President Trump that would have directed the Pentagon to seize voting machines after he lost the 2020 election.

“We are concerned that our military was part of this big lie on promoting that the election was false. So, if you are using the military to potentially seize voting machines, even though it’s a discussion, the public needs to know. We’ve never had that before,” Thompson said (transcript HERE).

We all heard at the time that seizing the machines was one idea allegedly under consideration but lawyers nixed it. So what? The question can’t be asked? Thought crimes are now prosecuted?

Barr knew mail-in balloting was ripe for corruption but when it did go awry in the 2020 election, he did nothing. In fact, he said there was no corruption in the election without him having investigated at all.

He did nothing about anything in the run-up to the election. He did nothing when radicals were burning up the capital and other cities. Let’s not forget that he covered up Hunter’s laptop sins to help Joe Biden. He slow-walked the coup probe and then turned it over to Durham who hasn’t done much.

Not Bullsh- in September:

Bill Barr didn’t seem to think Trump’s concerns over election integrity were “bullsh*t” back in September. 🤔 https://t.co/TtwQQT5FYR — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) June 28, 2021

Barr couldn’t be bothered interviewing one witness or launching a formal investigation. He was a fraud from beginning to end.

Barr never reviewed a shred of evidence.

Did Deep State have something on him, was he reacting to contempt for Donald Trump, or was he just another Deep Stater? The Atlantic posted an interview with Barr and stated there was NO formal investigation.



Yet, Barr called election corruption ‘bullsh-” in an interview with leftist Jon Karl.

“I was so amazed by what I heard from [Bill Barr]…It’s one thing to see the words in my book. I want to see him at a witness stand before the cameras saying exactly what he told me. It’ll have so much more impact.”https://t.co/PlOXobDUYg pic.twitter.com/26mqg8Y5Ul — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 22, 2022

